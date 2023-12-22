CoF Report Due After the Close

Live cattle futures were down by 0.78% to 0.95% on Thursday, with triple digit losses of $1.35 to $1.65. The Feb contract was at a net 67 cent loss for the week after the Thursday session. Cash fed trade for Wednesday was confirmed near $170 with over 10k head marketed. Feeder cattle closed with 0.8% to 1.05% losses, of as much as $2.37. The 12/20 CME Feeder Cattle Index fell 51 cents to $219.80.

Pre CoF estimates call for Dec 1 inventory to be up between 1.8% and 2.7% from last year. The average of analyst responses in wire surveys is to see a 2.2% increase to ~11.95m head. Traders are looking for lighter marketings and placements relative to last year, between -1.7% and -5.7% for placements and between -5.5% and -8% for marketings. The average guess is to see 96.2% and 93.3% of last year respectively.

Export Sales data showed 9,715 MT of beef was sold during the week that ended 12/14. The week’s export was a 16-wk high 16,879 MT, for a running total of 773,473 MT. That is still 13% behind last year’s shipping pace.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Thursday afternoon report, as Choice firmed by $2 yet Select fell by 33 cents. USDA reported the weekly Fi cattle slaughter for the week was 497k head; a 5k head decrease from last week’s pace but a 47k head increase yr/yr.

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $170.550, up $0.525,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $168.675, down $1.625,

Apr 24 Cattle closed at $172.175, down $1.650,

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $221.700, down $2.350

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $223.375, down $2.375

