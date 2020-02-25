COF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $94.23, changing hands as low as $92.25 per share. Capital One Financial Corp shares are currently trading down about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COF's low point in its 52 week range is $78.4547 per share, with $107.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $92.46. The COF DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

