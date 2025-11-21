Coeur Mining's FCF Surges on Strong Output and Lower Capex

Coeur Mining, Inc.’s CDE defining achievement in the recent quarter was its record free cash flow (FCF) generation. The metric underscored both the company’s strengthened operational performance and its improved financial resilience. Free cash flow surged to approximately $189 million, representing nearly a 29% increase from the previous quarter and equating to roughly $2 million of cash generated per day.

This unprecedented performance was attributed to higher production volumes and improved metal prices. Gold output rose to 111,364 ounces (up 3% Q/Q), silver production increased to 4.8 million ounces (up 57% Y/Y), while realized prices climbed to $3,148 per ounce for gold and $38.93 per ounce for silver. Meanwhile, disciplined cost management enabled the stronger revenue to translate efficiently into cash.

Capex Efficiency Becomes a Key Cash Flow Driver

The normalization of capital expenditures also played a significant role in converting operational strength into tangible cash generation. In the recent quarter, capital expenditures moderated significantly as several large-scale development initiatives transitioned from construction to full operational status.

This shift was instrumental in driving a larger portion of operating cash flow to be passed through directly to free cash flow. Additionally, the company adopted a more disciplined capital allocation strategy, prioritizing essential sustaining projects while deferring non-critical or exploratory spending. Lower development drilling requirements, reduced equipment replacement cycles and improved mine sequencing further contributed to capex efficiencies.

To sum it up, Coeur has transitioned from a period of investment-heavy cash absorption to a phase where its existing assets could generate cash at scale.

Among Peers, Southern Copper Corporation SCCO reported third-quarter operating cash flow of roughly $1.56 billion, up around 8.4% from a year ago. During the quarter, capital investments totaled approximately $349.2 million, leaving Southern Copper with a substantial portion of operating cash flow to be converted into free cash flow. The strong cash generation was largely enabled by healthy by-product contributions and higher metal prices, which offset the volume dip and preserved margins. The elevated free cash flow of $1.210 billion provides Southern Copper with enhanced flexibility for debt reduction, dividend payouts and reinvestment in growth projects.

Lundin Mining Corporation LUNMF delivered a strong free cash flow performance, generating $168.9 million of free cash flow from operations in the third quarter of 2025, despite a headwind from working capital. This cash flow strength was underpinned by $270.3 million in cash from operations, more than tripling year over year, driven by higher gross margins from elevated copper and gold prices. The company invested $109.1 million in sustaining capital and $51.1 million in expansionary capex, enabling it to still funnel a sizable amount of operating cash into free cash flow. This free cash flow bolstered the company’s balance sheet by the quarter-end.

The Zacks Rundown for CDE

Shares of CDE have popped 142.3% year to date compared with its industry’s 21% rise.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective, CDE is currently trading at a 5.3 price-to-sales ratio, a premium of about 43.2% to the industry’s average of 3.7X. It carries a Value Score of C.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDE for fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at 91 cents, implying year-over-year growth of 406%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimates for fiscal 2026 have been trending lower over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CDE currently carries a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.