Coeur Mining (XTRA:CDM1) Price Target Increased by 11.16% to 3.86

The average one-year price target for Coeur Mining (XTRA:CDM1) has been revised to 3.86 / share. This is an increase of 11.16% from the prior estimate of 3.47 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.69 to a high of 5.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.35% from the latest reported closing price of 2.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 373 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coeur Mining. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDM1 is 0.07%, an increase of 20.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.55% to 300,171K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 36,279K shares representing 9.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,722K shares, representing an increase of 9.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDM1 by 35.00% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 20,563K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,746K shares, representing an increase of 8.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDM1 by 31.06% over the last quarter.

XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 15,842K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,878K shares, representing a decrease of 25.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDM1 by 1.13% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 12,479K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,019K shares, representing an increase of 11.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDM1 by 34.12% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,385K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,643K shares, representing an increase of 15.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDM1 by 54.94% over the last quarter.

