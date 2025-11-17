Coeur Mining (XTRA:CDM1) Price Target Increased by 25.13% to 18.52

The average one-year price target for Coeur Mining (XTRA:CDM1) has been revised to 18,52 € / share. This is an increase of 25.13% from the prior estimate of 14,80 € dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14,07 € to a high of 22,86 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.40% from the latest reported closing price of 12,08 € / share.

There are 767 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coeur Mining. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 9.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDM1 is 0.22%, an increase of 19.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.23% to 617,364K shares.

Van Eck Associates holds 66,002K shares representing 10.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,356K shares , representing an increase of 35.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDM1 by 139.97% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 23,858K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,505K shares , representing an increase of 26.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDM1 by 5.34% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 20,735K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,352K shares , representing an increase of 35.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDM1 by 81.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,553K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,169K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDM1 by 36.20% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 19,506K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,925K shares , representing a decrease of 17.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDM1 by 21.90% over the last quarter.

