Coeur Mining (XTRA:CDM1) Price Target Increased by 22.31% to 14.67

The average one-year price target for Coeur Mining (XTRA:CDM1) has been revised to 14,67 € / share. This is an increase of 22.31% from the prior estimate of 11,99 € dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10,23 € to a high of 22,17 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.41% from the latest reported closing price of 15,84 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 742 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coeur Mining. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 9.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDM1 is 0.22%, an increase of 22.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.12% to 612,777K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 42,356K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,408K shares , representing a decrease of 9.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDM1 by 19.61% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 20,735K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,352K shares , representing an increase of 35.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDM1 by 71.73% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 20,735K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,352K shares , representing an increase of 35.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDM1 by 81.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,553K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,169K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDM1 by 36.20% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 19,506K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,925K shares , representing a decrease of 17.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDM1 by 21.90% over the last quarter.

