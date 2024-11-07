Coeur Mining upgraded to Speculative Buy from Hold at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Mike Kozak upgraded Coeur Mining (CDE) to Speculative Buy from Hold with an unchanged price target of $7.25.
