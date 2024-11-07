Coeur Mining upgraded to Speculative Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald after earnings

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Coeur Mining (CDE) to Speculative Buy from Hold with an unchanged price target of $7.25, following Q3 results the firm would characterize as “positive.” EPS and cash flow per share beat estimates, production is tracking well with reiterated 2024 guidance, debt reduction is in progress, and Rochester is on track to achieve its year end throughput and production targets, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.

