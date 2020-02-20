Coeur Mining Slips To Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) reported that its fourth-quarter net loss was $270.9 million compared to net income of $0.4 million in the prior year quarter.

On an adjusted basis the company reported EBITDA of $59.8 million and net loss from continuing operations of $3.3 million, or $0.01 per share.

Quarterly revenue of $195.0 million was 36% higher compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. During the fourth quarter, the Company sold 95,532 ounces of gold, 3.3 million ounces of silver, 4.1 million pounds of zinc and 4.3 million pounds of lead.

