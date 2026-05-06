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Coeur Mining Q1 Profit Jumps As Metal Prices Surge

May 06, 2026 — 06:07 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Precious metals producer Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) on Wednesday reported an increase in first-quarter profit, driven by stronger gold and silver prices and increased production.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $246.76 million, or $0.35 per share, from $33.35 million, or $0.06 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income was $253.50 million, or $0.36 per share, compared with $40.50 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

Revenue climbed to $856.20 million from $360.10 million a year earlier.

The company produced 96,503 ounces of gold and 4.4 million ounces of silver during the quarter, up 11% and 18%, respectively, from the prior year.

Average realized gold prices rose to $4,383 per ounce from $2,635 a year earlier, while silver prices jumped to $82.85 per ounce from $32.05.

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, including expected gold production of 680,000 to 815,000 ounces and silver production of 18.68 million to 21.93 million ounces.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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