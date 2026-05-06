Coeur Mining Q1 Profit Jumps As Metal Prices Surge

(RTTNews) - Precious metals producer Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) on Wednesday reported an increase in first-quarter profit, driven by stronger gold and silver prices and increased production.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $246.76 million, or $0.35 per share, from $33.35 million, or $0.06 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income was $253.50 million, or $0.36 per share, compared with $40.50 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

Revenue climbed to $856.20 million from $360.10 million a year earlier.

The company produced 96,503 ounces of gold and 4.4 million ounces of silver during the quarter, up 11% and 18%, respectively, from the prior year.

Average realized gold prices rose to $4,383 per ounce from $2,635 a year earlier, while silver prices jumped to $82.85 per ounce from $32.05.

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, including expected gold production of 680,000 to 815,000 ounces and silver production of 18.68 million to 21.93 million ounces.

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