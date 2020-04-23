Coeur Mining Q1 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) reported that its first-quarter net loss was $11.9 million or $0.05 per share, compared to a loss of $24.9 million or $0.12 per share in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted net loss was $0.8 million or breakeven per share, compared to a loss of $23.0 million or $0.11 per share a year ago.

Quarterly revenue totaled $173.2 million compared to $154.9 million in the last year.

Metal sales totaled 85,635 ounces of gold, 2.7 million ounces of silver, 3.2 million pounds of zinc and 2.5 million pounds of lead.

During the first quarter, the Company produced 85,077 ounces of gold, 2.7 million ounces of silver, 2.5 million pounds of zinc and 2.2 million pounds of lead.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.