Coeur Mining price target raised to $9.50 from $9 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Coeur Mining (CDE) to $9.50 from $9 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they delivered a very strong quarter, exceeding consensus financial estimates on all metrics. The beat was driven by very strong quarters at Palmarejo and Wharf, which drove gold production well above estimates, along with very low unit costs.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CDE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.