Coeur Mining price target raised to $9.50 from $9 at Canaccord

November 08, 2024 — 07:36 am EST

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Coeur Mining (CDE) to $9.50 from $9 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they delivered a very strong quarter, exceeding consensus financial estimates on all metrics. The beat was driven by very strong quarters at Palmarejo and Wharf, which drove gold production well above estimates, along with very low unit costs.

Read More on CDE:

