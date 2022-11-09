Coeur Mining Posts Wider-than-expected Loss In Q3

(RTTNews) - Mining company Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE.TO, CDE) posted wider loss in the third quarter, affected by cost adjustments due to lower silver prices. Net loss also missed the Steet view. The company posted third-quarter net loss of $57.4 million or $0.21 per share, wider than last year's net loss of $54.8 million or $0.21 per share.

Excluding items, loss rose to $44.7 million or $0.16 per share, higher than loss of $2.9 million or $0.01 per share in the same period last year.

The company's total revenues declined to $183 million from $208 million a year ago. On average,5 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report loss of $0.06 per share on revenues of $201.3 million a year ago.

