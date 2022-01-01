Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) investors are sitting on a loss of 52% if they invested five years ago

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But no-one is immune from buying too high. To wit, the Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) share price managed to fall 52% over five long years. That's not a lot of fun for true believers. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 51% in the last year. Furthermore, it's down 19% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Coeur Mining isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last half decade, Coeur Mining saw its revenue increase by 6.7% per year. That's a pretty good rate for a long time period. The share price, meanwhile, has fallen 9% compounded, over five years. That suggests the market is disappointed with the current growth rate. A pessimistic market can create opportunities.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:CDE Earnings and Revenue Growth January 1st 2022

A Different Perspective

Coeur Mining shareholders are down 51% for the year, but the market itself is up 21%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 9% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Coeur Mining (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

