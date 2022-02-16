Coeur Mining Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Coeur Mining Inc. (CDM.TO):

Earnings: -$10.7 million in Q4 vs. $11.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.04 in Q4 vs. $0.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Coeur Mining Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$11.6 million or -$0.05 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.03 per share Revenue: $207.8 million in Q4 vs. $228.3 million in the same period last year.

