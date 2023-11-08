Coeur Mining Inc. Q3 Loss Decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Coeur Mining Inc. (CDM.TO) revealed Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$21.1 million, or -$0.06 per share. This compares with -$32.4 million, or -$0.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Coeur Mining Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$18.6 million or -$0.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $194.6 million from $177.2 million last year.

Coeur Mining Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$21.1 Mln. vs. -$32.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.06 vs. -$0.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.01 -Revenue (Q3): $194.6 Mln vs. $177.2 Mln last year.

