Coeur Mining Inc. Q2 Loss Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Coeur Mining Inc. (CDM.TO) announced Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$32.4 million, or -$0.10 per share. This compares with -$77.4 million, or -$0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Coeur Mining Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$20.2 million or -$0.06 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.2% to $177.2 million from $204.1 million last year.

Coeur Mining Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$32.4 Mln. vs. -$77.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.10 vs. -$0.28 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.06 -Revenue (Q2): $177.2 Mln vs. $204.1 Mln last year.

