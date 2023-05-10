Coeur Mining Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Coeur Mining Inc. (CDM.TO):

Earnings: -$24.6 million in Q1 vs. $7.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.08 in Q1 vs. $0.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Coeur Mining Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$33.1 million or -$0.11 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.09 per share Revenue: $187.3 million in Q1 vs. $188.4 million in the same period last year.

