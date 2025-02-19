Coeur Mining Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Coeur Mining Inc. (CDM.TO):

Earnings: $37.9 million in Q4 vs. -$25.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.08 in Q4 vs. -$0.07 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Coeur Mining Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $45.3 million or $0.11 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.14 per share Revenue: $305.4 million in Q4 vs. $262.1 million in the same period last year.

