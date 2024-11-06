Coeur Mining Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Coeur Mining Inc. (CDM.TO):

Earnings: $48.7 million in Q3 vs. -$21.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.12 in Q3 vs. -$0.06 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Coeur Mining Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $48.7 million or $0.12 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.07 per share Revenue: $313.5 million in Q3 vs. $194.6 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.