Coeur Mining Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Coeur Mining Inc. (CDM.TO):

Earnings: $1.43 million in Q2 vs. -$32.41 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.00 in Q2 vs. -$0.10 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Coeur Mining Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.41 million or -$0.01 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.02 per share Revenue: $222.0 million in Q2 vs. $177.2 million in the same period last year.

