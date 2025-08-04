Coeur Mining Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?

Coeur Mining CDE is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 6, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Coeur Mining’s second-quarter total sales is pegged at $474.40 million, indicating a jump of 113.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus mark for earnings has moved up 20% in the past 60 days and currently stands at 18 cents per share. It suggests a solid turnaround performance for CDE this quarter against the loss of one cent per share reported in the prior-year quarter.

Coeur Mining’s Earnings Surprise History

CDE’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in three of the trailing four quarters but missed in one. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 136.19%, on average. The trend is shown in the chart below.



What the Zacks Model Unveils for CDE Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Coeur Mining this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: CDE has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped Coeur Mining’s Q2 Performance

In the first quarter of 2025, Coeur Mining reported a notable year-over-year increase of 44% in silver production totaling 3.7 million ounces. This was driven by the ramp-up at the expanded Rochester mine and contribution from the recently acquired Las Chispas mine through the SilverCrest acquisition in mid-February 2025. Gold production for the quarter was 86,766 ounces, 7% higher year over year.

The company maintained its 2025 production guidance of 380,000–440,000 ounces of gold and 16.7–20.3 million ounces of silver, suggesting year-over-year increases of 20% and 62%, respectively at the midpoint.

The Las Chispas mine contributed 714,239 ounces of silver and 7,175 ounces of gold to Coeur Mining’s first-quarter 2025 numbers. The integration is proceeding smoothly and the mine is expected to contribute 4.25–5.25 million ounces of silver and 42,500–52,500 ounces of gold for the full year. CDE’s second-quarter 2025 results are expected to reflect the full-quarter contribution from the mine.

At Palmarejo in Mexico, first-quarter 2025 production reached 23,032 ounces of gold and 1.7 million ounces of silver, down 31% and 8%, respectively, from the prior year. Full-year 2025 guidance also points to lower output, with gold and silver production expected to decline 8% and 12% at the midpoint. Palmarejo’s second-quarter 2025 performance is likely to fall short of the prior-year quarter, which saw 25,467 ounces of gold and 1.6 million ounces of silver.

The Rochester mine in Nevada continues to outperform with silver and gold production in the first quarter, surging 74% and 132% year over year. Full-year 2025 production is expected to be 7.0 - 8.3 million ounces of silver (up 74% at the midpoint) and 60,000 - 75,000 ounces of gold (up 72%). We expect higher numbers than the second quarter of 2024 silver production of 973,057 ounces and gold production of 8,006 ounces.

Kensington reported gold production of 22,715 ounces in the first quarter of 2025, slightly above the prior year’s 21,434 ounces. Full-year output is projected at 92,500–107,500 ounces, implying 5% growth at the midpoint. To stay on track, second-quarter 2025 production is expected to exceed 23,202 ounces recorded in the same quarter last year.

At Wharf, gold production inched up 0.5% year over year to 20,491 ounces in Q1, while silver output fell 24% to 51,000 ounces. The mine is expected to deliver 90,000–100,000 ounces of gold and 50,000–200,000 ounces of silver in 2025, both representing declines from 2024. Wharf’s second-quarter gold output is expected to come in lower than the 22,021 ounces reported a year ago. The mine had produced 69,000 ounces of silver in the quarter.

Factoring these trends, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDE’s second-quarter silver production stands at 4.6 million ounces, up 77% from 2.6 million ounces in the year-ago period. Gold production is estimated at 108,000 ounces, a 37% increase from 78,696 ounces last year.

The quarter also benefited from a favorable pricing environment. Gold averaged $3,301 per ounce, up 41% year over year buoyed by geopolitical risks, economic uncertainty and strong central bank demand. Silver prices rose 16%. The combination of higher prices is expected to have enhanced Coeur Mining’s top-line performance in the quarter. However, higher year-over-year costs at Palmarejo, Kensington and Wharf are expected to have dented these gains somewhat in the quarter.

CDE Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Coeur Mining have gained 66.3% in the past year against the non-ferrous mining industry’s 9.5% decline. The Zacks Basic Materials sector has inched up 0.4%, while the S&P 500 has risen 20.8% in the same timeframe.



Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies in the basic materials space, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. HBM, slated to release second-quarter 2025 earnings on Aug. 13, has an Earnings ESP of +1.12% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings for the second quarter is currently pegged at 11 cents per share. The estimate indicates a significant climb from the break-even earnings in the year-ago quarter. Hudbay Minerals has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 50%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. TFPM, scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 earnings on Aug. 6, presently has an Earnings ESP of +2.80% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Triple Flag Precious’ earnings for the second quarter are currently pegged at 21 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 61.5%. Triple Flag Precious has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 6.7%.

Barrick Mining Corporation B, scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 earnings on Aug. 11, has an Earnings ESP of +1.14% and a Zacks Rank of 1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Barrick Mining’s earnings for the second quarter of 2025 is pegged at 47 cents per share, indicating an increase of 46.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Barrick Mining has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.5%.

