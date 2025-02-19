COEUR MINING Earnings Results: $CDE Reports Quarterly Earnings

COEUR MINING ($CDE) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.11 per share, missing estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $305,400,000, missing estimates of $318,907,500 by $-13,507,500.
COEUR MINING Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of COEUR MINING stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEWGEN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 6,913,117 shares (-89.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,543,029
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 4,080,600 shares (+404.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,341,032
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 3,710,552 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,224,357
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,321,503 shares (+283.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,998,997
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,178,785 shares (+8.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,182,650
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 3,073,288 shares (+351.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,579,207
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 2,948,880 shares (+12934.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,867,593
