Bullish option flow detected in Coeur Mining (CDE) with 2,593 calls trading, 1.1x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 4 points to 66.94%. Dec-24 5.5 calls and Jan-25 2.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.04. Earnings are expected on February 19th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CDE:
- Coeur Mining call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Coeur Mining price target raised to $9.50 from $9 at Canaccord
- Coeur Mining’s Strong Q3 2024: Production and Growth
- Coeur Mining upgraded to Speculative Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald after earnings
- Coeur Mining upgraded to Speculative Buy from Hold at Cantor Fitzgerald
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.