Coeur Mining call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Coeur Mining (CDE) with 2,593 calls trading, 1.1x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 4 points to 66.94%. Dec-24 5.5 calls and Jan-25 2.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.04. Earnings are expected on February 19th.

