Coeur Mining call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Coeur Mining (CDE) with 6,286 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 5 points to 67.51%. Mar-25 7.5 calls and Jan-26 7.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.04. Earnings are expected on February 19th.

