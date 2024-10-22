Bullish option flow detected in Coeur Mining (CDE) with 3,239 calls trading, 1.2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 65.94%. Dec-24 7.5 calls and Nov-24 7.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.11. Earnings are expected on November 6th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CDE:
- Coeur Mining call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
- Coeur Mining price target raised to C$9.75 from C$8.25 at National Bank
- Coeur Mining to acquire SilverCrest Metals in $11.34 per share transaction
- Coeur Mining announces the acquisition of SilverCrest Metals
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.