Coeur Mining call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Coeur Mining (CDE) with 3,239 calls trading, 1.2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 65.94%. Dec-24 7.5 calls and Nov-24 7.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.11. Earnings are expected on November 6th.

