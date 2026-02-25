Coeur Mining (BIT:1CDE) Price Target Increased by 21.29% to 22.80

The average one-year price target for Coeur Mining (BIT:1CDE) has been revised to €22.80 / share. This is an increase of 21.29% from the prior estimate of €18.80 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €13.89 to a high of €27.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.40% from the latest reported closing price of €21.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 755 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coeur Mining. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CDE is 0.21%, an increase of 3.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.89% to 611,249K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 61,460K shares representing 9.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,002K shares , representing a decrease of 7.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CDE by 21.27% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 28,888K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,858K shares , representing an increase of 17.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CDE by 7.60% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 20,735K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,352K shares , representing an increase of 35.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CDE by 81.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,553K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,169K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CDE by 36.20% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 18,084K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,200K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CDE by 12.06% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.