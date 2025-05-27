Coeur Announces $75 Mln Stock Buyback Plan

Markets
(RTTNews) - Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) Tuesday announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a $75 million share repurchase program, effective through May 31, 2026.

"We are pleased to announce this share repurchase program intended to enhance per share value for our shareholders," said Mitchell J. Krebs, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"This decision reflects confidence in our strong free cash flow profile resulting from higher gold and silver prices, the impact of the newly-acquired Las Chispas mine, continued momentum at the recently expanded Rochester mine, and consistent performance from our other three operations. After several years of heavy investment, the Company is now well-positioned to continue rapidly paying down debt, maintain the pace of reinvestment in high-return organic growth opportunities, while beginning to return capital to our shareholders."

