Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Announces Extinguishment of Convertible Note, Strengthening Capital Structure

Coeptis Therapeutics extinguished a convertible note, enhancing its capital structure and paving the way for potential cryptocurrency operations.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. announced the elimination of its convertible note with YA II PN, Ltd, which has resolved the company's outstanding debt obligations to Yorkville. CEO David Mehalick highlighted that this move strengthens the company’s capital structure and enhances its ability to pursue long-term goals, including potential operations in the cryptocurrency space. Coeptis, a biopharmaceutical and technology firm focused on innovative cell therapy platforms for various diseases, is advancing its therapeutic pipeline through collaborations and has established a Technology Division to enhance operational capabilities. The company emphasizes compliance with FDA regulations and aims to improve patient outcomes through its research and development efforts.

Potential Positives

The extinguishment of the convertible note eliminates the company's outstanding debt obligations, which strengthens its capital structure.

This improved capital structure positions Coeptis well to pursue its long-term goals, potentially enhancing investor confidence.

The company indicates plans to strategically expand operations into the cryptocurrency space, highlighting a forward-thinking approach and diversification of interests.

Potential Negatives

Although the extinguishment of the convertible note may strengthen the capital structure, the company's reliance on this financial maneuver indicates potential past financial instability.

The announcement of a strategic addition in the cryptocurrency space could raise concerns among investors about the company diversifying into a highly speculative and volatile market, potentially distracting from its core biopharmaceutical operations.

The release heavily emphasizes forward-looking statements, which carry inherent risks and uncertainties, suggesting that the company may not meet its future objectives, thus potentially undermining investor confidence.

FAQ

What recent financial action did Coeptis Therapeutics announce?

Coeptis Therapeutics announced the extinguishment of its convertible note with Yorkville, clearing its outstanding debt obligations.

How does extinguishing the convertible note benefit Coeptis?

The extinguishment strengthens the Company’s capital structure, allowing it to pursue long-term strategic goals more effectively.

What industries is Coeptis Therapeutics involved in?

Coeptis operates in biopharmaceuticals and technology, focusing on cell therapy for cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases.

What technologies is Coeptis developing?

Coeptis is developing allogeneic cellular immunotherapy and CAR technologies, along with AI-powered marketing and automation tools.

Where is the headquarters of Coeptis Therapeutics located?

The headquarters of Coeptis Therapeutics is located in Wexford, Pennsylvania.

WEXFORD, Pa., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: COEP) (“Coeptis” or the “Company”), a next-gen technology and biopharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce the extinguishment of its convertible note with YA II PN, Ltd (“Yorkville”).





The extinguishment of this convertible note, dated January 16, 2025, has cleared the Company’s outstanding debt obligations to Yorkville.





David Mehalick, CEO of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., stated, “The extinguishment of these outstanding debt obligations strengthens the Company’s capital structure and positions us well to pursue our long-term goals.”





Management notes that a streamlined capital structure free from the weight of unnecessary outstanding obligations will help the Company navigate its proposed strategic addition of operations in the cryptocurrency space.







About Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings







COEPTIS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GEAR Therapeutics, Inc., SNAP Biosciences, Inc., and Coeptis Technologies, Inc (collectively "Coeptis"), is a biopharmaceutical and technology company. The biopharmaceutical divisions focus on developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Coeptis aims to advance treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes through its cutting-edge research and development efforts.





The Company's therapeutic portfolio is underscored by assets licensed from Deverra Therapeutics, which include an allogeneic cellular immunotherapy platform and DVX201, a clinical-stage, unmodified natural killer cell therapy technology. COEPTIS is also developing a universal, multi-antigen CAR technology licensed from the University of Pittsburgh (SNAP-CAR), alongside GEAR cell therapy and companion diagnostic platforms in collaboration with VyGen-Bio and distinguished medical researchers at the Karolinska Institute.





Building on its core competencies, COEPTIS has recently established a Technology Division, which focuses on enhancing operational capabilities through advanced technologies. This division features AI-powered marketing software and robotic process automation tools acquired from NexGenAI Solutions Group, designed to optimize business processes and improve overall efficiency.





Headquartered in Wexford, PA, COEPTIS is dedicated to advancing its mission within the regulatory framework set forth by the FDA, ensuring that all activities align with the highest standards of compliance and patient care. For more information on COEPTIS, visit https://coeptistx.com.











