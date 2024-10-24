Coeptis Therapeutics expands license agreement with Deverra

Coeptis Therapeutics (COEP) announced the expansion of its license agreement with Deverra Therapeutics, broadening the potential applications of its allogeneic natural killer cell technology. This expansion includes the use of unmodified NK cells in treating viral infections, pandemic-related illnesses, and emergency stockpiling for future health crises. In August 2023, Coeptis secured its exclusive license to key assets from Deverra, including an allogeneic stem cell expansion and directed differentiation platform, two investigational new drug applications, and two Phase 1 clinical trial stage assets investigating DVX201 as an unmodified NK cell therapy generated from pooled donor CD34+ cells. These assets expand Coeptis’ pipeline and align with the company’s mission to develop treatments for targeting cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases.

