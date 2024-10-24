News & Insights

Stocks
COEP

Coeptis Therapeutics expands license agreement with Deverra

October 24, 2024 — 08:10 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Coeptis Therapeutics (COEP) announced the expansion of its license agreement with Deverra Therapeutics, broadening the potential applications of its allogeneic natural killer cell technology. This expansion includes the use of unmodified NK cells in treating viral infections, pandemic-related illnesses, and emergency stockpiling for future health crises. In August 2023, Coeptis secured its exclusive license to key assets from Deverra, including an allogeneic stem cell expansion and directed differentiation platform, two investigational new drug applications, and two Phase 1 clinical trial stage assets investigating DVX201 as an unmodified NK cell therapy generated from pooled donor CD34+ cells. These assets expand Coeptis’ pipeline and align with the company’s mission to develop treatments for targeting cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on COEP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COEP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.