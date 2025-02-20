Coeptis Partners with MarketLeverage to Integrate AI in Affiliate Marketing Strategies

Coeptis partners with MarketLeverage to enhance affiliate marketing using AI technology, improving campaign automation and performance.

Coeptis, Inc. has announced a strategic partnership between its NexGenAI Affiliates Network and MarketLeverage, a prominent digital advertising firm. This collaboration aims to innovate affiliate marketing by combining advanced AI technology with performance-driven strategies, providing affiliates and marketers with enhanced automation, data insights, and campaign optimization tools. MarketLeverage boasts a vast network of 5,500 advertisers and 55,000 publishers, positioning this partnership to significantly improve marketing efficiency and conversion rates. The partnership will offer affiliates access to AI-driven tools for campaign management and analytics, while advertisers will enjoy increased visibility and returns on investment. Both companies emphasize their commitment to driving transformation in digital marketing through innovative solutions, highlighting the expected substantial growth in the AI marketing sector in the coming years.

Potential Positives

Strategic partnership with MarketLeverage positions Coeptis to leverage innovative AI technology for performance-based marketing, enhancing its competitive edge in the digital marketing space.

The collaboration will provide affiliates, brands, and marketers with advanced tools, including AI-driven campaign management and predictive analytics, improving marketing efficiency and effectiveness.

MarketLeverage's extensive network of 5,500 advertisers and 55,000 publishers amplifies Coeptis's reach, creating significant opportunities for increased traffic and conversions.

The deal aligns with the rapidly growing AI market in marketing, which is projected to expand significantly, providing Coeptis with growth potential in a lucrative sector.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on forward-looking statements raises concerns, as it highlights the inherent risks and uncertainties that may impact the company's future performance and could mislead investors.

The potential inability to maintain the listing of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market is a significant risk that could affect shareholder confidence.

The emphasis on new AI-driven strategies may draw attention away from the company's core biopharmaceutical business and raise questions about its focus and operational capacity.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the COEPTIS and MarketLeverage partnership?

The partnership aims to redefine affiliate marketing by integrating AI technology with performance-based strategies for enhanced campaign optimization.

How will affiliates benefit from the new NexGenAI platform?

Affiliates will gain access to AI-driven tools for campaign management, predictive analytics, and automated outreach, optimizing performance in real-time.

What is NexGenAI Affiliates Network?

NexGenAI Affiliates Network is an AI-powered affiliate marketing platform designed to streamline marketing efforts and maximize revenue through automation and advanced analytics.

How many advertisers and publishers does MarketLeverage work with?

MarketLeverage currently collaborates with 5,500 advertisers and 55,000 publishers, creating one of the largest affiliate networks in the industry.

What is the expected market growth for AI in marketing?

The AI in marketing sector is projected to grow to $106.54 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 31.6%.

WEXFORD, Pa., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COEPTIS, Inc. (Nasdaq: COEP) ("the Company" or "Coeptis"), a pioneering technology firm at the forefront of innovative biotechnology solutions, is thrilled to announce a partnership between COEPTIS’ NexGenAI Affiliates Network and MarketLeverage, a leading digital advertising firm and affiliate network. This collaboration aims to redefine affiliate marketing by integrating cutting-edge AI technology with performance-based strategies.





With MarketLeverage’s extensive industry expertise and NexGenAI Affiliates Network’s innovative AI-powered platform, this collaboration will empower affiliates, brands, and marketers with advanced automation, data-driven insights, and seamless campaign optimization. MarketLeverage currently works with 5,500 advertisers and 55,000 publishers, creating one of the most expansive and effective affiliate networks in the industry. This strategic partnership will drive high-quality traffic, increase conversions, and enhance overall marketing efficiency.





“This partnership marks a significant step in transforming digital marketing by integrating AI with performance-based strategies,” said Shane Hackett, CEO of MarketLeverage. “By combining our extensive network of advertisers and affiliates with NexGenAI’s automated tools, we will provide businesses with unprecedented opportunities to scale their marketing efforts. The future of affiliate marketing is in automation and AI-driven insights, and we are excited to lead this transformation.”





NexGenAI Affiliates Network, recently acquired by Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc., has quickly established itself as a leader in AI-powered marketing automation. The platform enables affiliates to earn commissions through automated content distribution, social media sharing, and targeted email campaigns, leveraging AI to optimize performance in real-time.





“Our mission has always been to empower marketers with the latest AI-driven solutions,” said Dave Mehalick, CEO of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. “Partnering with MarketLeverage will accelerate our reach and provide affiliates and brands with an unmatched ability to monetize digital content and drive engagement. With MarketLeverage’s vast network and our AI-powered tools, we are creating a new frontier in performance marketing.”





Through this collaboration, affiliates will gain access to an enhanced suite of tools, including AI-driven campaign management, predictive analytics, and automated outreach capabilities. Advertisers will benefit from increased visibility, higher conversion rates, and improved return on investment.





The partnership between MarketLeverage and NexGenAI Affiliates Network underscores a shared commitment to innovation and efficiency in the digital marketing space. As AI continues to shape the future of affiliate marketing, this alliance ensures that brands, affiliates, and publishers stay ahead of the curve. As COEPTIS has entered the artificial intelligence marketplace, the market size will grow from $27.83 billion in 2024 to $35.54 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.7%. The artificial intelligence in marketing market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $106.54 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.6% (sited from https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com).









For more information on this partnership and how it can benefit businesses and affiliates, visit



https://www.marketleverage.com/



and



https://nexgenaiaffiliates.io/



.







About COEPTIS, Inc.







COEPTIS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries Coeptis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GEAR Therapeutics, Inc., SNAP Biosciences, Inc., and Coeptis Technologies (collectively "Coeptis"), is a biopharmaceutical and technology company. The biopharmaceutical divisions focus on developing innovative cell therapy platforms for cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Coeptis aims to advance treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes through its cutting-edge research and development efforts.





The Company's therapeutic portfolio is underscored by assets licensed from Deverra Therapeutics, which include an allogeneic cellular immunotherapy platform and DVX201, a clinical-stage, unmodified natural killer cell therapy technology. COEPTIS is also developing a universal, multi-antigen CAR technology licensed from the University of Pittsburgh (SNAP-CAR), alongside GEAR cell therapy and companion diagnostic platforms in collaboration with VyGen-Bio and distinguished medical researchers at the Karolinska Institute.





Building on its core competencies, COEPTIS has recently established a Technology Division, which focuses on enhancing operational capabilities through advanced technologies. This division features AI-powered marketing software and robotic process automation tools acquired from NexGenAI Solutions Group, designed to optimize business processes and improve overall efficiency.





Headquartered in Wexford, PA, COEPTIS is dedicated to advancing its mission within the regulatory framework set forth by the FDA, ensuring that all activities align with the highest standards of compliance and patient care. For more information on COEPTIS, visit



https://coeptistx.com









About MarketLeverage







MarketLeverage is an award-winning digital advertising firm specializing in performance marketing and affiliate campaign management. With over two decades of experience, the company helps brands scale their digital presence through targeted lead generation and strategic partnerships. MarketLeverage has been recognized as an INC 100 Advertising Agency and among the Fortune 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies. MarketLeverage currently works with 5,500 advertisers and 55,000 publishers to drive impactful marketing campaigns.







About NexGenAI Affiliates Network







NexGenAI Affiliates Network is a state-of-the-art AI-powered affiliate marketing platform designed to streamline marketing efforts through automation and advanced analytics. Owned by Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc., NexGenAI Affiliates Network empowers individuals and businesses to optimize their affiliate campaigns and maximize revenue through AI-driven content distribution, automated email outreach, and social media integration.









Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements





This press release and statements of our management made in connection therewith contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions, and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When we use words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, we are making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve significant risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially and perhaps substantially from our expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include but are not limited to: (1) the inability to maintain the listing of the Company's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market; (2) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Deverra licensed assets, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; (3) the risks that the Company's products in development or the newly-licensed assets fail clinical trials or are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other applicable regulatory authorities; (4) costs related to ongoing asset development including the Deverra licensed assets and pursuing the contemplated asset development paths; (5) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (6) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (7) the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on any of the foregoing risks and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. All forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties and risks including, but not limited, to those risks contained or to be contained in reports and other filings filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings made or to be made with the SEC, which are available for review at



www.sec.gov



. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations, or rules.









Contacts







IR@coeptistx.com





