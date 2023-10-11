News & Insights

Markets
COEP

Coeptis Expands License Agreement With University Of Pittsburgh To Include SNAP-CAR Platform

October 11, 2023 — 07:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (COEP) said it has expanded its exclusive license agreement with the University of Pittsburgh to include the SNAP-CAR technology platform in natural killer cells. The company said the addition of SNAP-CAR NK adds a third NK-focused technology to Coeptis' development portfolio.

The amended agreement builds upon the original exclusive license agreement with the University of Pittsburgh for SNAP-CAR T-Cell, a universal CAR T technology platform designed to target multiple antigens simultaneously and potentially address a range of hematologic and solid tumors, including HER2-expressing cancer.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COEP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.