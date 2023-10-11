Coeptis Expands License Agreement With University Of Pittsburgh To Include SNAP-CAR Platform

(RTTNews) - Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (COEP) said it has expanded its exclusive license agreement with the University of Pittsburgh to include the SNAP-CAR technology platform in natural killer cells. The company said the addition of SNAP-CAR NK adds a third NK-focused technology to Coeptis' development portfolio.

The amended agreement builds upon the original exclusive license agreement with the University of Pittsburgh for SNAP-CAR T-Cell, a universal CAR T technology platform designed to target multiple antigens simultaneously and potentially address a range of hematologic and solid tumors, including HER2-expressing cancer.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.