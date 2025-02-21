COEPTIS, Arketyp Valu Unite To Empower Businesses With AI-Driven Marketing Solutions

(RTTNews) - COEPTIS, Inc. (COEP), a biotechnology solutions company, Friday announced a strategic partnership with Arketyp Valu, a prominent developer within the Verus Project, focused on blockchain technology.

This collaboration aims to integrate COEPTIS' NexGenAI's advanced digital marketing tools into Arketyp Valu's highly anticipated ValuSocial platform.

Built on Verus Coin's scalable blockchain technology, the platform will allow users to create targeted digital campaigns utilizing the cutting-edge marketing strategies powered by NexGenAI.

Arketyp Valu CEO, Nicholas Lyons, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "This collaboration merges the latest digital marketing innovations with the Verus network's scalable framework, ushering in a new era of digital engagement."

CEO of COEPTIS, Dave Mehalick, added, "By combining NexGenAI's powerful marketing tools with Arketyp Valu's platform, we are laying the foundation for a decentralized, interconnected digital ecosystem that provides value to businesses and users worldwide."

This strategic collaboration reflects both companies' commitment to driving innovation and shaping the future of digital marketing by utilizing the security and scalability of blockchain technology.

Currently, COEP is trading at $10.63, down by 3.67 percent on the Nasdaq.

