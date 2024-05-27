News & Insights

Codrus Minerals Shareholders Back Corporate Resolutions

May 27, 2024 — 11:57 pm EDT

Codrus Minerals Ltd (AU:CDR) has released an update.

Codrus Minerals Ltd has announced the successful passage of all resolutions during their recent General Meeting, as shareholders voted in favor of various share issues and director elections. The company, with a market capitalization of $5.6 million and shares priced at $0.05, has demonstrated solid backing from its investors for the proposed corporate actions. Key resolutions included the issue of shares for acquisition, ratification of prior placements, and the election of a new director, Greg Bandy.

