Codrus Minerals Ltd Announces Director Resignation

Andrew Radonjic has stepped down from his position as a director at Codrus Minerals Limited, effective May 31, 2024. Prior to his departure, he held indirect interests in over 1.4 million ordinary shares and 2.3 million options through his spouse, Lenore Theresa Radonjic. This marks a significant change in the company’s leadership, which may influence Codrus Minerals’ strategic direction and stock performance.

