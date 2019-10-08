Codorus Valley Bancorp Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: CVLY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.20, changing hands as low as $22.10 per share. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CVLY's low point in its 52 week range is $19.65 per share, with $30.4762 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.10.

