Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc (CVLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 26, 2020

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc (CVLY) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 26, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CVLY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.91, the dividend yield is 2.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVLY was $13.91, representing a -41.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.60 and a 30.98% increase over the 52 week low of $10.62.

CVLY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). CVLY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.97.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CVLY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.