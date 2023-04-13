Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) Declares $0.16 Dividend

Codorus Valley Bancorp said on April 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 24, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 25, 2023 will receive the payment on May 9, 2023.

At the current share price of $20.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.11%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.75%, the lowest has been 1.74%, and the highest has been 5.29%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.80 (n=157).

The current dividend yield is 0.45 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in Codorus Valley Bancorp. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVLY is 0.09%, a decrease of 32.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.45% to 4,738K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Two Sigma Advisers holds 12K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVLY by 16.72% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA U.S. Small Cap Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 64K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing a decrease of 13.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLY by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Pinnacle Holdings holds 36K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVLY by 18.32% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 29K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLY by 59.45% over the last quarter.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. is the largest independent financial services holding company headquartered in York, Pennsylvania. Codorus Valley primarily operates through its financial services subsidiary, PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company. PeoplesBank offers a full range of consumer, business, wealth management, and mortgage services at financial centers located in communities throughout South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland.

