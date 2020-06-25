CoDiagnostics, Inc. (CODX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

CoDiagnostics, Inc. (CODX) closed at $18.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.05% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.09%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CODX as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, CODX is projected to report earnings of $0.61 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 862.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $27 million, up 44900% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.92 per share and revenue of $83.50 million. These totals would mark changes of +633.33% and +38737.21%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CODX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CODX currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, CODX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.49. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.35.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

