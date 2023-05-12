CODI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Compass Diversified (Symbol: CODI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.02, changing hands as high as $20.34 per share. Compass Diversified shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CODI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CODI's low point in its 52 week range is $16.32 per share, with $25.939 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.28.
