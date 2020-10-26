CODI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Compass Diversified (Symbol: CODI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.97, changing hands as low as $17.79 per share. Compass Diversified shares are currently trading off about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CODI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CODI's low point in its 52 week range is $10.78 per share, with $26.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.78.

