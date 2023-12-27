Codexis Inks Purchase Deal With Nestle Health Science For CDX-7108

(RTTNews) - Enzyme engineering company Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) announced Wednesday it has entered into a purchase agreement with Nestle Health Science for CDX-7108, an investigational therapy for the potential treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI).

Under the terms of the agreement, Codexis will receive up to $45 million in potential milestone payments, including a $5 million upfront payment, as well as single-digit net-sales-based royalties.

Codexis will receive up to an additional $5 million if Nestle Health Science exercises an option to purchase two additional early-stage enzymes being developed for EPI.

Nestle Health Science will be solely responsible for the continued development and commercialization of CDX-7108, including all associated costs.

Codexis and Nestle Health Science completed pre-clinical work for CDX-7108 and a Phase I clinical trial under the terms of a previous agreement. With this asset purchase agreement, Nestle Health Science may continue advancing the compound through the development process.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.