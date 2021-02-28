Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Just Reported Annual Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

There's been a notable change in appetite for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares in the week since its full-year report, with the stock down 14% to US$22.11. Revenues of US$69m were in line with expectations, although statutory losses per share were US$0.40, some 13% smaller than was expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:CDXS Earnings and Revenue Growth February 28th 2021

After the latest results, the five analysts covering Codexis are now predicting revenues of US$82.9m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a meaningful 20% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 35% to US$0.55 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$80.2m and losses of US$0.45 per share in 2021. While this year's revenue estimates increased, there was also a regrettable increase in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$25.50, with growing revenues seemingly enough to offset the concern of growing losses. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Codexis, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$29.00 and the most bearish at US$21.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Codexis' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 20% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 10%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.6% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Codexis to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Codexis. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$25.50, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Codexis going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Plus, you should also learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Codexis .

