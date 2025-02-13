Codexis, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on February 27, 2025

Codexis will announce Q4 and fiscal year 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025, with a conference call at 4:30 PM ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Codexis, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 on February 27, 2025, after market close. Following the announcement, management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a business update. Interested participants can access the call through the Codexis Investor Relations website or by phone. Codexis specializes in enzymatic solutions for manufacturing therapeutics, utilizing its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology to enhance enzyme performance for pharmaceuticals and RNAi therapeutics. The company aims to improve manufacturing efficiency while minimizing environmental impact.

Potential Positives

Announcement of financial results for Q4 and fiscal year 2024 showcases transparency and keeps investors informed.

Management will provide a business update during the conference call, indicating ongoing engagement with stakeholders.

The archived webcast allows for broader access to company updates, enhancing investor relations.

Codexis emphasizes its innovative technology platforms, highlighting potential for future growth in therapeutics manufacturing.

Potential Negatives

Failure to provide any specific financial guidance or projections for the upcoming quarter could lead to uncertainty among investors regarding the company’s future performance.

The lack of any notable achievements or advancements in the press release may suggest stagnation in innovation or business growth.

FAQ

When will Codexis report its financial results for Q4 2024?

Codexis will report its financial results on Thursday, February 27, 2025, after market close.

How can I access the Codexis financial results conference call?

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-705-2976 (domestic) or 201-689-8798 (international).

Where can I find the live webcast of the financial results announcement?

The live webcast will be available on the Codexis Investor Relations website and archived for 90 days.

What is the focus of Codexis as a company?

Codexis focuses on providing enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable manufacturing of therapeutics.

What technology does Codexis use for enzyme development?

Codexis uses its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology platform to discover and enhance high-performance enzymes.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CDXS Insider Trading Activity

$CDXS insiders have traded $CDXS stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 15 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDXS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MANAGEMENT INC. OPALEYE has made 15 purchases buying 1,431,000 shares for an estimated $4,522,335 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CDXS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $CDXS stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 on Thursday, February 27, 2025, following the close of market. Codexis management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a business update.





Participants may access the live webcast on the



Codexis Investor Relations website



, where it will be archived for 90 days. The live call can be accessed by dialing 877-705-2976 (domestic) or 201-689-8798 (international). A telephone replay of the call will be available for 48 hours by dialing 877-660-6853 (domestic) or 201-612-7415 (international), access ID #13726635.







About Codexis







Codexis is a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing that leverages its proprietary CodeEvolver



®



technology platform to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes. Codexis enzymes solve for real-world challenges associated with small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing and nucleic acid synthesis. The Company is currently developing its proprietary ECO Synthesis™ manufacturing platform to enable the scaled manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. Codexis’ unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing and greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit



https://www.codexis.com



.







For More Information







Investor Contact





Carrie McKim





(336) 608-9706









ir@codexis.com









Media Contact





Lauren Musto





(650) 421-8205









media@codexis.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.