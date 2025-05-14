CODEXIS Earnings Results: $CDXS Reports Quarterly Earnings

CODEXIS ($CDXS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported earnings of -$0.25 per share, missing estimates of -$0.24 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $7,540,000, missing estimates of $9,855,535 by $-2,315,535.
CODEXIS Insider Trading Activity
CODEXIS insiders have traded $CDXS stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 22 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDXS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MANAGEMENT INC. OPALEYE has made 22 purchases buying 902,930 shares for an estimated $2,458,541 and 0 sales.
CODEXIS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of CODEXIS stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PIER CAPITAL, LLC added 1,669,204 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,490,158
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,364,128 shares (-97.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,506,890
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 650,786 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,750,614
- KENT LAKE PR LLC removed 500,000 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,385,000
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP removed 456,759 shares (-46.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,228,681
- VIVO CAPITAL, LLC removed 388,144 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,851,446
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 314,424 shares (+109.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $845,800
CODEXIS Government Contracts
We have seen $7,850 of award payments to $CDXS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
