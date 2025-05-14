CODEXIS Earnings Results: $CDXS Reports Quarterly Earnings

CODEXIS ($CDXS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported earnings of -$0.25 per share, missing estimates of -$0.24 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $7,540,000, missing estimates of $9,855,535 by $-2,315,535.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CDXS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CODEXIS Insider Trading Activity

CODEXIS insiders have traded $CDXS stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 22 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDXS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MANAGEMENT INC. OPALEYE has made 22 purchases buying 902,930 shares for an estimated $2,458,541 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CODEXIS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of CODEXIS stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CODEXIS Government Contracts

We have seen $7,850 of award payments to $CDXS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.