Codexis Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CDXS

In trading on Friday, shares of Codexis Inc (Symbol: CDXS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.90, changing hands as high as $16.91 per share. Codexis Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDXS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CDXS's low point in its 52 week range is $12.68 per share, with $22.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.77.

