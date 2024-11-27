Codere Online Sees Strong Growth in Q3 2024

Codere Online (CDRO) has released an update.
Codere Online reported a robust 20% increase in net gaming revenue for Q3 2024, reaching €51.7 million, with notable growth in Mexico and Spain. Despite currency challenges, Mexico saw a 27% rise in revenue, while Spain’s revenues grew by 11%. The company also achieved a positive Adjusted EBITDA of €1.5 million, marking its third consecutive profitable quarter.
