Codere Online Sees Strong Growth in Q3 2024

Codere Online reported a robust 20% increase in net gaming revenue for Q3 2024, reaching €51.7 million, with notable growth in Mexico and Spain. Despite currency challenges, Mexico saw a 27% rise in revenue, while Spain’s revenues grew by 11%. The company also achieved a positive Adjusted EBITDA of €1.5 million, marking its third consecutive profitable quarter.

