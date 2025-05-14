CODERE ONLINE LUXEMBOURG S.A Earnings Preview: Recent $CDRO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CODERE ONLINE LUXEMBOURG S.A ($CDRO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $54,646,245 and earnings of $0.02 per share.
CODERE ONLINE LUXEMBOURG S.A Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of CODERE ONLINE LUXEMBOURG S.A stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 89,121 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $574,830
- FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC added 56,484 shares (+15.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $409,509
- PRELUDE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 13,097 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,475
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 11,882 shares (-30.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,638
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 11,235 shares (-51.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,465
- UBS GROUP AG removed 10,103 shares (-3.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,246
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 10,059 shares (+64.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,880
