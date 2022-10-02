Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) shareholders have endured a 73% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. It must have been painful to be a Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 73% in that time. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. Codere Online Luxembourg hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Even worse, it's down 8.5% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. We do note, however, that the broader market is down 9.6% in that period, and this may have weighed on the share price.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Codere Online Luxembourg isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Codere Online Luxembourg saw its revenue grow by 14%. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Nonetheless, it's fair to say the 73% share price implosion is unexpected.. We'd venture this growth was too low to give holders confidence that profitability is on the horizon. But if it will make money, albeit later than previously believed, this could be an opportunity.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NasdaqCM:CDRO Earnings and Revenue Growth October 2nd 2022

Take a more thorough look at Codere Online Luxembourg's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Codere Online Luxembourg shareholders are down 73% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 22%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. It's great to see a nice little 3.5% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Codere Online Luxembourg that you should be aware of before investing here.

But note: Codere Online Luxembourg may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.