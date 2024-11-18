News & Insights

Stocks

Codere Online Appeals Nasdaq Delisting Notice

November 18, 2024 — 04:32 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Codere Online (CDRO) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Codere Online has received a delisting notice from Nasdaq due to a delay in filing its annual report, stemming from an extended audit process. The company has appealed this decision and requested a hearing to potentially avoid suspension of its stock trading. Codere Online is working to finalize and submit the required financial documents to regain compliance.

For further insights into CDRO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CDRO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.