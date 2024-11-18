Codere Online Appeals Nasdaq Delisting Notice

Codere Online (CDRO) has released an update.
Codere Online has received a delisting notice from Nasdaq due to a delay in filing its annual report, stemming from an extended audit process. The company has appealed this decision and requested a hearing to potentially avoid suspension of its stock trading. Codere Online is working to finalize and submit the required financial documents to regain compliance.
